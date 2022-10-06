& Juliet to close in the West End and tour

& Juliet revealed it will close in the West End.

All is not over for the jukebox hit however. The show issued a statement this evening saying: " New productions of & Juliet have been announced for the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York and the Regent Theatre in Melbourne.

"Earlier this year the show played a season in Toronto, and a UK Tour and European production will also be announced soon."

The show will its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre on 25 March 2023.

The beloved musical production, which won an array of WhatsOnStage Awards in 2020 and takes the tunes of Max Martin and layers them onto a tale riffing on Romeo and Juliet, is currently running at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

The show is led by award-winning Miriam-Teak Lee in the titular role.