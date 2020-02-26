& Juliet to make north American premiere in Toronto

Award-nominated West End musical & Juliet will make its north American premiere in Toronto in February 2021.

Luke Sheppard's production, which follows Juliet as she decides to write her own story (with some help from the songs of Max Martin, including "...Baby One More Time", "It's My Life" and "Roar"), will open at the Mirvish Theatre in February 2021. The production is expected to feature a North American cast.

The creative team, featuring orchestrator Bill Sherman, designer Soutra Gilmour, costume designer Paloma Young and choreographer of Jennifer Weber, will also join the Canadian production when it opens.

& Juliet first ran at the Manchester Opera House before transferring to the Shaftesbury Theatre in October 2019. It is nominated for 13 WhatsOnStage Awards including Best Actress, Best Actor, Best New Musical and more.