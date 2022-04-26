& Juliet musical confirms special sing-along performance

Exclusive: & Juliet will be hosting an official sing-along performance this summer, actively encouraging theatregoers to join in during the shows musical numbers, all penned by acclaimed songwriter Max Martin.

The Shaftesbury Theatre will be kitted out with screens for the occasion, displaying the lyrics to every song.

Director Luke Sheppard said: "During our hugely successful run at the Shaftesbury Theatre, we've been reminded again and again that audiences love the songs of & Juliet. We wanted to create a special occasion where everyone is welcome to join in and have as much fun singing our songs as the actors do every night - when normally we ask the audience to leave the performing to them! A key message of the show is celebrating inclusivity through the magic of theatre, and our hope is that this event continues to open up this show to new audiences as well as those who want to experience the show in a unique way."

And if you are wondering how well leading lady Miriam-Teak Lee and recently joined cast mates Keala Settle (as Nurse), Tom Francis (as Romeo) and Julius D'Silva (as Lance) know their Max Martin trivia, then why not check out our own pop quiz below?









The beloved musical production, which won an array of WhatsOnStage Awards back in 2020, takes the Max Martin tunes and layers them onto a tale riffing on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

Also appearing in the current cast are Cassidy Janson (as Anne Hathaway), Oliver Tompsett (as William Shakespeare), Tim Mahendran (as Francois) and Alex Thomas-Smith (as May), alongside Ebony Clarke, Bessy Ewa, Collette Guitart, Cassandra Lee, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Zara MacIntosh, Carl Man, Christian Maynard, Rachel Moran, Owen Saward, Aaron Shales, Benjamin Terry, Suki Wong, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher and Rhys Wilkinson.

The pop-infused piece also features choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Bill Sherman, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Andrzej Goulding, musical direction and additional arrangements by Dominic Fallacaro and casting by Stuart Burt.

The & Juliet sing-along performance is scheduled for Monday 6 June 2022 at 7:30pm, with tickets going on sale tomorrow at 10:30am.