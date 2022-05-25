& Juliet extends West End run into 2023

& Juliet has extended its West End run into 2023!

The beloved musical production, which won an array of WhatsOnStage Awards in 2020 and takes the tunes of Max Martin and layers them onto a tale riffing on Romeo and Juliet, is currently running at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

The show is led by award-winning Miriam-Teak Lee in the titular role and Cassidy Janson (Anne Hathaway), Tom Francis (Romeo), Julius D'Silva (Lance), Alex Thomas Smith (May), Oliver Tompsett (Shakespeare) and Tim Mahendran (Francois). The show's next Nurse, Malinda Parris, was revealed today by WhatsOnStage. Parris will take over from Keala Settle.

Directed by Luke Sheppard, the musical has choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, musical supervision, orchestration and arrangement by Bill Sherman, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Andrzej Goulding, musical direction and additional arrangements by Dominic Fallacaro and casting by Stuart Burt.

It has now extended booking right the way through to 25 March 2023, as the show gears up for its north American opening and, if our rumblings are right, a Broadway bow possibly before the end of 2022.

