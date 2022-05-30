Amy Adams in The Glass Menagerie in the West End – first look

Production images have been released for The Glass Menagerie, starring award-winning performer Amy Adams.

Jeremy Herrin's production of Tennessee Williams' seminal piece also features Paul Hilton and Tom Glynn-Carney, who play Tom at different stages of the character's life, and Lizzie Annis and Victor Alli as Laura and The Gentleman Caller respectively.

The creative team also features designer Vicki Mortimer, lighting designer Paule Constable and video designer Ash J Woodward.

The Glass Menagerie runs to 27 August at the Duke of York's Theatre, with tickets available below.