Happy Valley's Amit Shah to star in new play Hummingbird

A raft of stars will tackle Christopher Neels' new play Hummingbird at the end of February.

Written and directed by Christopher Neels, Hummingbird is set on a farm where an unexpected arrival starts to distort the natural order of things. Billed as a mix between The Goat and Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind, it is developed with Nic Sampson and Callum Cameron, and designed by Virginie Taylor.

Neels, artistic director of co-producer Fledgling Theatre today said" "We are really excited to premiere Hummingbird at London's iconic Vault Festival. This production has been a long time in the making and we are excited for audiences to finally see it!"

Set to appear are Louise Beresford (co-artistic director of co-producer Bruised Sky Productions, with other credits including Magic Goes Wrong) as Phoeb, Amit Shah (Happy Valley) as Brian and Nancy Zamit (Mischief co-founder, The Goes Wrong Show) as Jude.

The show runs at the Vaults (underneath Waterloo train station) from 28 February to 5 March.