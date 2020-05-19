American Idiot casts perform medley of Green Day hits for charity

Cast members from the American Idiot tours and the West End united for a special medley of Green Day hits from the show.

Organiser Alex Gerred said: "I wanted to utilise the incredible talent and creativity of my Idiotic friends during a time of such uncertainty in the Performing industry.

"This is a chance to help bring awareness, funds and hope to Charities and Fundraisers that mean a lot to us... but ultimately if this medley just puts a smile on someone's face, then that is also job done. We all need something to smile about at the moment and reconnecting with my friends to create this has been hugely rewarding. We are Idiots forever. Enjoy.

"Please check out The Ben Kinsella Trust and The Barn Theatre who are such worthy causes, in very different ways."

Watch the video here:

Cast appearing in the video include:

Newton Faulkner

Aaron Sidwell

Amelia Lily

Alexis Gerred

Steve Rushton

Lucas Rush

Luke Baker

Llandyll Gove

Ross William Wild

Luke Friend

Sam Lavery

Natasha Barnes

Raquel Jones

Natasha Karp

Matt Thorpe

Cellen Chugg Jones

Karina Hind

Emma Housley

Alice Stokoe

Jennifer Caldwell

Charlotte Reavey

Shekinah McFarlane

Samuel Pope

Alexandra Robinson

Christian Tyler-Wood

Rory Maguire

Joshua Dowen

Siobhan O'Driscoll

Lawrence Libor

Racky Plews

Katie Bradley

Band includes:

Tommaso Varvello

Nick Kent

Steve Rushton

Rob Wicks

Alex Marchisone

Medley by:

Steve Rushton

Mixed and mastered by:

Jon Wright Music

Video Editing by:

Alexis Gerred