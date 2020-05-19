American Idiot casts perform medley of Green Day hits for charity
The musical is raising funds for the Ben Kinsella Trust and the Barn Theatre
Cast members from the American Idiot tours and the West End united for a special medley of Green Day hits from the show.
Organiser Alex Gerred said: "I wanted to utilise the incredible talent and creativity of my Idiotic friends during a time of such uncertainty in the Performing industry.
"This is a chance to help bring awareness, funds and hope to Charities and Fundraisers that mean a lot to us... but ultimately if this medley just puts a smile on someone's face, then that is also job done. We all need something to smile about at the moment and reconnecting with my friends to create this has been hugely rewarding. We are Idiots forever. Enjoy.
"Please check out The Ben Kinsella Trust and The Barn Theatre who are such worthy causes, in very different ways."
Watch the video here:
Cast appearing in the video include:
Newton Faulkner
Aaron Sidwell
Amelia Lily
Alexis Gerred
Steve Rushton
Lucas Rush
Luke Baker
Llandyll Gove
Ross William Wild
Luke Friend
Sam Lavery
Natasha Barnes
Raquel Jones
Natasha Karp
Matt Thorpe
Cellen Chugg Jones
Karina Hind
Emma Housley
Alice Stokoe
Jennifer Caldwell
Charlotte Reavey
Shekinah McFarlane
Samuel Pope
Alexandra Robinson
Christian Tyler-Wood
Rory Maguire
Joshua Dowen
Siobhan O'Driscoll
Lawrence Libor
Racky Plews
Katie Bradley
Band includes:
Tommaso Varvello
Nick Kent
Steve Rushton
Rob Wicks
Alex Marchisone
Medley by:
Steve Rushton
Mixed and mastered by:
Jon Wright Music
Video Editing by:
Alexis Gerred