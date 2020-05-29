Amélie musical cast recording release date and first listen revealed

You can have an exclusive first listen to the brand new Amélie musical album right here.

The full album will be released on 5 June with pre-orders available right now here.

WhatsOnStage will be holding a listening party at 7pm on 5 June on our social channels.

The stage show is based on the 2001 romantic comedy film by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, which was nominated for five Academy Awards and won two BAFTA Awards.

The musical, which first ran in the UK at the Watermill Theatre and completed a festive run at The Other Palace, has music by Hem's Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Messé and book by Craig Lucas.

The adaptation of Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant's film is directed by Michael Fentiman. Designs for the show are by Madeleine Girling, choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves, orchestrations and arrangements by Barnaby Race, musical supervision and direction by George Francis, lighting design by Elliot Griggs and sound design by Tom Marshall.

It stars Audrey Brisson in the titular role, alongside Sophie Crawford, Faoileann Cunningham, Rachel Dawson, Oliver Gran, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy, Samuel Morgan-Grahame, Emma Jane Morton, Kate Robson-Stuart, Josh Sneesby, Jez Unwin and Johnson Willis.

It is produced by Sean Patrick Flahaven of Concord and involves a multi-Grammy team who worked on the Hamilton, Come From Away and Once original cast recordings. 25 songs were recorded in 12 hours at Livingstone Studios.