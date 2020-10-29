WhatsOnStage Logo
Amanda Wilkin wins 2020 Verity Bargate Award for her play Shedding A Skin

Amanda Wilkin
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Amanda Wilkin has won the 2020 Verity Bargate Award.

Wilkin's play Shedding A Skin is now set to be produced at the Soho Theatre next year, and will also be released digitally.

Over 1000 submissions were given for this year's award, with a judging panel featuring the likes of playwrights Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Laura Wade, screenwriter Russell T Davies, and actress and playwright Lolita Chakrabarti.

Wilkin is a writer as well as a performer, and recently appeared in the West End production of Emilia (which won three Olivier Awards) on Sunday.

Waller-Bridge said: "I was not prepared to be kidnapped by a play and a voice so completely as I was by Amanda Wilkin's Shedding A Skin. I'm excited to see this profound, funny, modern, stark and hopeful play performed at Soho Theatre. Then of course, after that, just everything Amanda puts her pen to!"

