Amanda Ryan replaces Amanda Donohoe in Menier Chocolate Factory show

The Menier Chocolate Factory has announced that Amanda Ryan (Beginning) has joined the cast of Terry Johnson's The Sex Party.

Ryan is set to replace Amanda Donohoe, who has withdrawn from the production for personal reasons. Playing the role of Magdalena, she joins a cast including Will Barton (Tim), Lisa Dwan (Gilly), John Hopkins (Jake), Timothy Hutton (Jeff), Jason Merrells (Alex), Pooya Mohseni (Lucy), Molly Osborne (Hetty) and Kelly Price (Camilla).

Johnson's production will feature design by Tim Shortall, lighting by Ben Ormerod and sound by John Leonard. The piece sees an assortment of couples deciding to embark on a night of discovery and debauchery together.

It runs from 7 November to 7 January 2023, and marks the reopening of the venue after refurbishment works over the last few months.