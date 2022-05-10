Amal to visit Poland in support of Ukrainian refugees

Amal, the giant puppet Syrian girl who last year completed an 8,000km walk from Gaziantep to Manchester in support of refugees, will visit Ukrainian children and families in Poland this week.

She has been invited to visit Poland by the Mayors of Lublin and Krakow and the Ukrainian Embassy, and will bring urgently needed aid including supplies for refugee children.

Between 10 and 14 May 2022 she will visit the Polish cities of Lublin, Przemyśl and Krakow.

Her walk from the border of Syria to the UK in 2021 was witnessed by nearly a million people live. It takes three puppeteers to operate the 3.5 metre-tall Amal, which means 'hope' in Arabic. The team of puppeteers features artists from across the world including from refugee backgrounds.

Amal is produced by David Lan, Tracey Seaward and Stephen Daldry for The Walk Productions, in association with Handspring Puppet Company (War Horse). The original production of The Walk was produced with Good Chance Theatre.

Artistic director Amir Nizar Zuabi said: "At a time of unprecedented global change, Amal's journeys transcend borders, politics and language to tell a new story of shared humanity – and to ensure the world doesn't forget the millions of displaced children, each with their own potential to enhance the communities in which, as we hope, they will find refuge."