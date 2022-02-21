Almeida Theatre announces full cast for Jeremy O'Harris' "Daddy"

Full casting has been revealed for "Daddy", A Melodrama, Jeremy O Harris' hit play.

Playing at the Almeida in north London from 26 March to 30 April, the piece is described as a "Bel Air tale of love and family", where "intimacy is a commodity and the surreal gets real".

Claes Bang (Andre), Terique Jarrett (Franklin), Jenny Rainsford (Alessia), Sharlene Whyte (Zora) and T'Shan Williams (gospel choir) will join Rebecca Bernice Amissah (gospel choir), Keisha Atwell (gospel choir), Ioanna Kimbook (Bellamy) and John McCrea (Max), who had been attached to the show before it was postponed by the pandemic.

The piece is directed by Danya Taymor, with design by Matt Saunders, co-costume design by Montana Levi Blanco and Peter Todd, lighting by Isabella Byrd, sound by Lee Kinney, movement direction by Anjali Mehra, musical supervision by Tim Sutton, intimacy and fight direction by Yarit Dor and casting by Amy Ball.