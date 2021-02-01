Almeida Theatre to live-stream new Lolita Chakarbarti play Hymn

The Almeida will live-stream the world premiere of Lolita Chakrabarti's Hymn, after the piece was forced to pull its run due to restrictions.

Directed by Blanche McIntyre, the play features Adrian Lester in the role of Gil and Danny Sapani as Benny. It follows two men who meet at a funeral and subsequently change one another's lives.

Almeida artistic director Rupert Goold said: "After being forced to cancel the run of Hymn, we're so pleased to have still found a way to offer the show to audiences and are hugely grateful to the whole company for making it possible. We hope that with the actors performing the play live each night, people watching at home will sense some of that joyful energy that comes from being part of a unique shared experience."

Available for five performances, the piece will go on sale later this week. It has set and costume design by Miriam Buether, lighting by Prema Mehta, sound by Gregory Clarke, musical direction by DJ Walde and movement by Robia Milliner.

It runs from 17 to 20 February 2021.