Almeida Theatre announces casting for premiere of The Clinic

The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast for the world premiere of Dipo Baruwa-Etti's The Clinic.

Running from 3 September to 1 October, the play is billed as "a tense and transfixing portrait of a woman with a hunger for change, a family on fire and how to rise from the ashes of a broken world."

Monique Touko (Malindadzimu) will direct a cast comprising Toyin Ayedun-Alase (Much Ado About Nothing, The Comedy of Errors, RSC), Donna Berlin (The Gift), Maynard Eziashi (Barber Shop Chronicles), Simon Manyonda (Far Away, The Way of the World, Donmar Warehouse), Gloria Obianyo (Paradise, for which she won the 2022 Ian Charleson Award) and Mercy Ojelade (They Drink It in the Congo).

Baruwa-Etti wrote The Clinic during a 12-month residency with the Almeida as part of the Channel 4 Playwrights' bursary.

The creative team also features designer Paul Wills, lighting designer Matt Haskins, sound designer Christopher Shutt, composer Shiloh Coke, choreographer Lanre Malaolu and casting director Julia Horan.