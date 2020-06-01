All-star Peter Pan musical with Christopher Walken to be streamed for free

The next instalment in "The Shows Must Go On" series has been revealed.

From 5 June 2020, Peter Pan Live starring Christopher Walken and Allison Williams will be presented for free – you watch it here from that date.

The 2014 televised version of the 1954 Broadway musical will be available for 48 hours. It has music by Moose Charlap and Jule Styne, with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh, Betty Comden and Adolph Green. The 2014 production added new numbers and restored a song that had been cut from the show before its Broadway premiere.

It stars Allison Williams as Peter Pan, Christopher Walken as Captain Hook, Kelli O'Hara as Mrs Darling, Christian Borle as Mr Smee and Taylor Louderman as Wendy, with Minnie Driver acting as Narrator.

It will be available across the globe except, for rights reasons, Asia and Latin America.

Each show is revealed exclusively by WhatsOnStage and NBC Universal at 8am every Monday morning, with the shows then being streamed for free at the end of the week.