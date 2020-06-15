All-star Peter Pan with Allison Williams and Christopher Walken to be streamed for free this week

The next instalment in "The Shows Must Go On" series has been revealed, with Peter Pan being streamed for free from Friday at 7pm.

The show was previously scheduled to run from 5 June but was postponed due to the ongoing Black Lives Matter rallies and campaigns that have occurred across the world. You can find out more in our dedicated guide.

The 2014 televised version of the 1954 Peter Pan Broadway musical will be available for 48 hours at 7pm from 19 June . It has music by Moose Charlap and Jule Styne, with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh, Betty Comden and Adolph Green. The 2014 production added new numbers and restored a song that had been cut from the show before its Broadway premiere.

It stars Allison Williams as Peter Pan, Christopher Walken as Captain Hook, Kelli O'Hara as Mrs Darling, Christian Borle as Mr Smee and Taylor Louderman as Wendy, with Minnie Driver acting as Narrator.

The show will be available across the globe except, for rights reasons, Asia and Latin America.

WhatsOnStage will be exclusively announcing NBC Universal's next streamed production every Monday at 8am BST – so be sure to tune in each week and find out more.