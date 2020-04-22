All or Nothing West End musical to be streamed on YouTube

The West End production of All or Nothing will be streamed online for charity.

The musical, with book by Carol Harrison (EastEnders) and music and lyrics by the Small Faces, tells the story of four young east London boys who form a band in the 1950s, only for their lives to be ruined by tragedy and exploitation. It includes classic numbers such as "Whatcha Gonna Do About It", "Tin Soldier", "Lazy Sunday", "Itchycoo Park" and "All or Nothing".

The show opened in the West End in 2018 following a UK tour, with a cast led by Harrison as Kay Marriott and Chris Simmons (The Bill) as Steve Marriott. The YouTube recording was filmed at the Ambassadors Theatre.

Harrison said: "We are delighted to announce a very special one-off online event at 7pm BST on Friday April 24 to raise funds for our heroes in the NHS, battling to keep us all safe and healthy on the frontline on a daily basis. We really can't thank them enough but this is our way of trying."

"For the first time ever, All or Nothing, as performed to thousands in London's Swinging West End, will be screened in its entirety via YouTube for everyone who came to see us all over the UK – and of course those of you who missed us last time around.

"The footage was taken during our second West End run at London's prestigious Ambassadors Theatre and we would be delighted to re-live this unforgettable experience with you in 'real time'."

You can watch the show below: