Backstage with Alistair Brammer in Wicked in the West End

WhatsOnStage went backstage with the current Fiyero in Wicked, Alistair Brammer, to have a look around his dressing room at the Apollo Victoria.

Brammer, whose previous credits include Miss Saigon, took on the role this summer, joining Nikki Bentley and Helen Woolf in the magical musical.

Wicked continues to run in the West End and is currently booking until 23 May 2020. Based on the best-selling novel by Gregory Maguire, which re-imagines the stories and characters created by L Frank Baum in The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the show charts the untold story of an unlikely friendship between Glinda the Good and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

It has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, and features the songs "Defying Gravity", "Popular" and "The Wizard and I".

The musical had its UK premiere in London in September 2006, winning four WhatsOnStage Awards that year before going on to win the Best West End Show award in 2010, 2011 and 2017 (when it drew with Les Misérables).