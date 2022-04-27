Alexandra Burke joins London Palladium pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk

Alexandra Burke is set to appear in the London Palladium pantomime – Jack and the Beanstalk.

Burke will play the villain Mrs Blunderbore in the panto event, which runs from 15 December and marks a return to a streamlined narrative for the much-loved panto event.

Burke joins a cast of Dawn French, alongside the usual Palladium cohort of Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot.

Alongside producer and director Michael Harrison, the creative team also includes choreographer Karen Bruce, set designer Mark Walters, costume designer Hugh Durrant, lighting designer Ben Cracknell and sound designer Gareth Owen. Composition and orchestrations are by Gary Hind.