Alan Bennett's Habeas Corpus at the Menier Chocolate Factory initial cast revealed

Casting has been revealed for the Menier Chocolate Factory's festive revival of Alan Bennett's hit comedy Habeas Corpus, opening in previews on 3 December 2021.

Directed by Patrick Marber, the comedy is set in the home of the Wicksteeds, where there seems to be a general obsession with finding sexual pleasures.

The revival, running to 26 February 2022, has set and costume design by Richard Hudson, lighting by Richard Howell and music and sound design by Adam Cork.

Announced in this initial casting spree are Kirsty Besterman (Constance), Jasper Britton (Arthur), Matthew Cottle (Cannon), Ria Jones (Mrs Swabb) – making her straight play debut, Thomas Josling (Dennis), Caroline Langrishe (Lady Rumpers), Catherine Russell (Muriel) and Abdul Salis (Mr Shanks).

The show follows on from Indecent, currently running in the theatre's main space.