Aidan Turner, Jenna Coleman and more celebrate Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show in the West End

Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show opened with a bang in the West End last night, picking up a hefty five-star review from WhatsOnStage's Alun Hood.

To mark the occasion, stars in their multitudes descended on the Ambassadors Theatre for the hour-long show, which is based on Kingsman's attempt to create a successful solo show.

Among those in attendance were White Lotus star Will Sharpe, Aidan Turner, Jenna Coleman, JJ Abrams (who is one of the producers on the show), James Norton and Imogen Poots. Coleman and Turner appeared ahead of their turn in comedic dystopian two-hander Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons, which opens in the West End next month.

Tickets and information for One Woman Show are available below.