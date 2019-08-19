Afterglow to return for new run in London

Raunchy New York play Afterglow will extend its London return at Waterloo East Theatre, it has been announced.

S Asher Gelman's play, which will be directed by Steven Kunis with original direction by Tom O'Brien, follows what happens when Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite a third person, Darius, to share their bed one night.

Appearing in the show will be Benjamin Aluwihare, Adi Chugh and Peter McPherson, with Kane Surry as understudy for all three roles.

The Waterloo East run will now play until 8 December, a two-week extension from previously announced. The production has received two nominations in the Off West End Awards – Best Ensemble and Best Director – and will celebrate 100 London performances on 12 November.

The piece has set and costume design by Libby Todd, lighting by David Howe, sound by Joel Price, movement by Lee Crowley and casting by Anne Vosser.