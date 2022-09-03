Adrian Mole star cast as Prince William in The Crown

The reciprocal relationship between stage and screen is once more plain to see!

Rufus Kampa, who has a plethora of theatre credits to his name, will take on the role of Prince William (ie the future King) in The Crown, it has been revealed.

Kampa was recently on stage in the much-loved West End production of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾ - The Musical, which played at the Ambassadors Theatre in the summer of 2019. He was one of a number of children taking on the lead role.

His other musical roles have been in First Dates, (a filmed musical production starring Samantha Barks and Simon Lipkin) and a British Theatre Academy staging of Little Women at the picturesque outdoor Minack Theatre.

Kampa is reportedly set to appear in season six of the Netflix show, playing the prince at the age of 15. Drama Centre London graduate Ed McVey will then take on the role for the prince's later years, while newcomer Meg Bellamy will play the role of Kate Middleton.

The Crown has a variety of stage performers appearing in the upcoming season five and season six, including Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville and Dominic West.