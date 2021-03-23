Adrian Lukis to star in live-streamed show about Pride and Prejudice's George Wickham

Adrian Lukis will star in a live-streamed production exploring the life and off-page experience of famous Jane Austen character George Wickham.

Written by Lukis and Catherine Curzon, the one-man play will be streamed live from Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds for three performances with an on-demand version released later in the year. The live shows will be followed by a Q&A with Lukis.

The piece is directed by Guy Unsworth, designed by Libby Watson and filmed by Matt Hargraves and the North South Culture team.

Artistic director of Original Theatre Company, Alastair Whatley said: "After months spent making work from home, I am delighted to be returning to the beautiful Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds with Being Mr Wickham; an apt venue in every way for our first ever live streaming. This stunning regency theatre is the theatre we call home and it could not be better suited to host an evening with Adrian Lukis reprising his acclaimed performance as Mr Wickham."

Lukis said of the production: "I'm thrilled to be reunited with my old friend, George Wickham. Having spent years defending his dubious reputation, I look forward to finally setting the record straight, with the assistance of the immensely talented Original Theatre Company."

Lukis previously took on the role of Wickham in the BBC's version of Pride and Prejudice.

Owen Calvert Lyons, artistic director of Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, said: "Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds is delighted to be supporting Original Theatre to create Being Mr Wickham. George Wickham is one of literature's most loved/hated figures and it feels fitting that he should make his return on the stage of the country's last remaining Regency theatre. That audiences will experience this reinvention of Jane Austen's story through online streaming is a beautiful fusion of the past and the future."