Addictive Beat with Fionn Whitehead and Boadicea Ricketts – first look photos

Take a first look at new play Addictive Beat!

Written by Dawn King (The Trials), Rob Drummer's production features music by DJ Anikdote and tells the story of two best friends – a DJ named Alex (played by Fionn Whitehead) and a singer-songwriter called Robbi (Boadicea Ricketts) – who create a life-changing, euphoric beat.

Alongside Drummer in the creative team are score composer Dom Coyote, lighting designer Jess Bernberg, movement director Ira Mandela Siobhan, design associate Kit Draper, production manager Rob O'Neil, stage manager Maja Lach, sound engineer and operator Peter Buffrey, production electrician and LX programmer Ariane Nixon.



Described as "part theatre, part rave", Addictive Beat has been mounted with an immersive staging at Dilston Gallery in Southwark Park to 7 October.



