Benidorm's Adam Gillen to play titular role in Henry VIII at Shakespeare's Globe

Shakespeare's Globe has revealed casting for its upcoming production of Henry VIII.

Leading the company in the titular role will be Adam Gillen (Benidorm), Bea Segura (as Queen Katharine) and Janet Etuk (as Anne Bullen). They will be joined on stage by Jamie Ballard (as Cardinal Wolsey), Esmonde Cole (as Surrey/Cromwell), Natasha Cottriall (as Princess Mary), Debbie Korley (as Woman 1/Patience/Elizabeth I), Kevin McMonagle (as Chamberlain), Baker Mukasa (as Norfolk/Sands), Jonah Russell (as Buckingham/Cardinal Campeius), Anna Savva (as Woman 2/Hope),

Director Amy Hodge (Women Beware Women) commented: "We are so excited to put the women at the heart of this story and bring this forgotten classic to audiences - it's amazing how much it speaks to our times!"

Writer Hannah Khalil, who has adapted the piece, added: "We are so lucky to have this talented team of actors coming together to realise Henry VIII. I'm excited to see how they breathe new life into this story we think we all know."

Musicians for the piece include Joley Cragg (percussion), Genevieve Dawson (vocals), Nina Harries (double bass), Garance Louis (accordion) and Shirley Tetteh (guitar).

The creative team also includes designer Georgia Lowe, co-composer, orchestrator and arranger Tom Deering, co-composer, songwriter and lyricist Maimuna Memon, movement director Aline David, assistant director Connie Treves, costume supervisor Sydney Florence, fight directors RC ANNIE (Ruth Cooper-Brown and Rachel Bown-Williams), voice coach Gurkiran Kaur, casting director Becky Paris, Globe associate for movement Glynn MacDonald and Globe associate for text Giles Block.

Henry VIII runs from 19 May to 21 October, with tickets on sale below.