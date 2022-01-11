Actor Gary Waldhorn has died aged 78

Actor Gary Waldhorn, who was best loved for his role as Councillor David Horton in The Vicar of Dibley, has died aged 78.

Waldhorn is said to have died peacefully on Monday morning, with his son Josh saying in a statement: "Classically trained, it was the theatre where he truly flourished and he leaves a legacy of entertainment that saw him frequent the boards of Broadway, the West End and our living rooms on the telly! He leaves behind his two grandsons, Cooper and Bayley, and his son Josh. We will all miss him terribly."

A regular with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Waldhorn appeared in plays such as Much Ado About Nothing, All's Well That Ends Well (alongside Judi Dench) and C P Taylor's Good, which also transferred to Broadway.

He starred alongside David Tennant in the West End production of Black Comedy and played the titular role in Henry IV at the Old Vic.