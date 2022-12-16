Acting for Other's One Night Only event raises £75,000

Theatrical charity Acting for Others has announced that over £75,000 was been raised at this year's One Night Only event.

The special occasion at the Ivy saw a plethora of celebrities including Geraldine Alexander, Annette Badland, Samantha Bond, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Jim Carter, Kim Cattrall, Ben Forster, Tamsin Greig, Ginny Holder, Celia Imrie, Cassidy Janson, Robert Lindsay, Lesley Manville, Jessica Madsen, Dame Arlene Phillips, Golda Rosheuvel, Hugh Sachs, Samantha Spiro, Polly Walker and Tom Read Wilson all on serving duty, dishing up food and drinks for patrons on each table.

Derek Jacobi, Maggie Smith and Penelope Wilton were also in attendance at the Dames and Knights table. A special live auction also took place, with guests able to bid for VIP tickets and time with Ian McKellen, as well as dinner with Jacobi.

Stephen Waley-Cohen, Chairman of Acting for Others said, "We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our supporters for the return of One Night Only at The Ivy which raised over £75,000, which is an enormous help at this difficult time.

"Our thanks go to all the wonderful diners who bid on exclusive lots in our live and silent auctions, as well as to those who donated the ‘money-can't-buy' items. This event of course would not be possible without the support of Samantha Bond and Richard Clifford who organised the fabulous Cast of 2022 who performed so well as Maître'd's and waiters and were brilliantly supported by The Ivy's regular cheerful team."