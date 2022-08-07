Above The Stag theatre to close down immediately

The much-loved theatre in Vauxhall Above the Stag has permanently closed, it has revealed.

The award-winning LGBT+ theatre, located near the Thames, sent out an email today, with further details to be revealed.

The email's body is as follows: "To all Above The Stag stakeholders (issued at 9.30am on Sunday 7 August 2022). Above the Stag ceased trading and permanently closed its Vauxhall venue at 9:30am on Sunday 7 August 2022.

An explanatory statement will be issued at 12 noon on Tuesday 9 August 2022. Ticket holders with future bookings will be refunded in full. Trade creditors, staff, creatives, actors and technicians with any outstanding amounts due will be paid in full. Thank you to all stakeholders for their loyal support."

The venue, a registered charity, has been the site for a variety of revivals, new musicals and plays.

We will provide an update on Tuesday here on WhatsOnStage.