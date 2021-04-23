ABBA Mania casting revealed for West End return

Casting has been revealed for ABBA Mania in the West End.

The hit piece, featuring the tunes of the Swedish supergroup, will play at the Shaftesbury Theatre from 21 May to 6 June 2021 to socially distanced audiences.

Rhiannon Porter (Les Misérables), JoJo Desmond (Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake'), Edward Handoll (BIG The Musical), and Loucas Hajiantoni (One Night of Tina) will take on the role of the iconic four.

Tamsin Stewart will direct and choreograph the piece, with musical supervision from Duncan Walsh Atkins. Appearing in the band are Paul Gregory, Dan Hall and Anders Rye.

Also in the creative team are resident director Miranda Wilford, producer Nick Boult for Artisan Productions, sound supervisor James Gouge and costume maker Paul Aspinall.

Tunes involved in the concert include "Mamma Mia!", "Voulez Vous", "Dancing Queen", "Winner Takes It All", "Waterloo", "Fernando", "Does Your Mother Know", "Super Trouper" and many more.

After its run in London, the show will be performed at the "Sounds in the Grounds" festivals in High Wycombe and Kirtlington, as well as embarking on a tour right the way through the summer and into the autumn.