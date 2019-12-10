A Taste of Honey starring Jodie Prenger opens in the West End: photos

The cast and team of A Taste fo Honey celebrated their West End opening night at Trafalgar Studios last night.

Jodie Prenger stars as Helen in the transfer of the revival, with Gemma Dobson as Jo, Durone Stokes as Jimmie, Stuart Thompson as Geoffrey, and Tom Varey as Peter. They are joined by understudies Liam Bessell, Katy Clayton, and Claire Eden.

Bijan Sheibani's production for the National Theatre was first produced at the Lyttelton Theatre in 2014 and is designed by Hildegard Bechtler with sound design from Ian Dickinson, composition from Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, lighting design by Paul Anderson and movement from Aline David.

The piece was Delaney's first play which was written when she was 19 after seeing Terence Rattigan's Variation of a Theme. It is a depiction of working class life in Salford where Jo's mother Helen runs off with a car salesman and Jo takes up with Jimmy, a sailor. It was made into a film that was released in 1961.

A Taste of Honey will run at Trafalgar Studios until 29 February.