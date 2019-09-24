A Taste of Honey starring Jodie Prenger to transfer to the West End

A Taste of Honey will transfer to the West End following its upcoming tour, it has been announced.

Jodie Prenger is to star as Helen in the transfer, with Gemma Dobson as Jo, Durone Stokes as Jimmie, Stuart Thompson as Geoffrey, and Tom Varey as Peter. They are joined by understudies Liam Bessell, Katy Clayton, and Claire Eden.

The production just opened at the Lowry in Salford and is due to head on a UK tour to Edinburgh, Canterbury, Richmond, Belfast, Leicester, Bath, Wolverhampton and Norwich ahead of the transfer.

Bijan Sheibani's production for the National Theatre was first produced at the Lyttelton Theatre in 2014 and is designed by Hildegard Bechtler with sound design from Ian Dickinson, composition from Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, lighting design by Paul Anderson and movement from Aline David.

The piece was Delaney's first play which was written when she was 19 after seeing Terence Rattigan's Variation of a Theme. It is a depiction of working class life in Salford where Jo's mother Helen runs off with a car salesman and Jo takes up with Jimmy, a sailor. It was made into a film that was released in 1961.

A Taste of Honey will run at Trafalgar Studios from 5 December to 29 February.

Lisa Burger, executive director of the National Theatre, said: "It now feels very fitting to return this important play to the West End for the first time in 60 years, following its tour around the UK. After the success of Nine Night at Trafalgar Studios, we look forward to partnering with Trafalgar Theatre Productions to introduce new audiences in London to this classic."