A Strange Loop to close on Broadway

Michael R Jackson's A Strange Loop will play its final performance at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre on January 15, 2023, having presented 301 regular and 13 preview performances.

With book, music, and lyrics by Jackson, A Strange Loop is the story of a Broadway usher (named Usher) who is writing a musical about a Broadway usher. It transforms the desires and insecurities of one man into one big Black and queer-ass American Broadway extravaganza.

The show made its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons in 2019, in a co-production with Page 73. It went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical, and the Best Musical prize from the New York Drama Critics' Circle. It opened on Broadway April 26, 2022 and went on to win the Tony Award for Best Musical. Jackson also picked up the Tony for Best Book.

"Though A Strange Loop is not autobiographical, it is my life's work," Jackson said in a press statement. "As such, I feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to share this raw, vulnerable, and personal story with the world and to have connected with so many enthusiastic, loving audiences."

You can read our sister site TheaterMania's review of A Strange Loop here.