A Splinter of Ice to embark on UK tour from early June

Original Theatre's production of A Splinter of Ice has announced a tour from June 2021.

Following a streamed run being available from next month, the production will open at the Malvern Festival Theatre, before visiting Guildford's Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Theatr Clwyd, Bath Theatre Royal, Edinburgh's King's Theatre and Southampton's MAST Mayflower Studios. Further dates are to be revealed.

Ben Brown's A Splinter of Ice is a political drama set as the Cold War begins to ebb away in the late 1980s. It follows famed writer Graham Greene, who travels to Russia to meet his old MI6 boss.

Directed by Alan Strachan with Alastair Whatley, the production will star Oliver Ford Davies as Graham Greene and Stephen Boxer as Kim Philby, with the final cast member to be revealed.

It has design by Michael Pavelka, with original music composed and sound designed by Max Pappenheim, lighting designed by Jason Taylor and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.