A Sherlock Carol to stage UK premiere in London

The worlds of Charles Dickens and Arthur Conan Doyle collide in London this festive season!

Written and directed by Mark Shanahan, the UK premiere of A Sherlock Carol is heading to Marylebone Theatre.

The story is set three Christmases since the famous confrontation between Sherlock Holmes and his nemesis Moriarty at the Reichenbach Falls, with Holmes meeting a grown-up and not-so-Tiny Tim who persuades the celebrated detective to take on the case of the mysterious death of one Ebenezer Scrooge.

The play has enjoyed previous success stateside as a New York Times' critic's pick and a nominee for Best New Play at the 2022 Off-Broadway Alliance Awards.

The cast is led by Ben Caplan (Call the Midwife) as Sherlock Holmes and Kammy Darweish (Life of Pi) as Ebenezer Scrooge, alongside Rosie Armstong (A Small Family Business), as The Countess and others, Richard James (Gangsta Granny), as Dr Watson and others, Gemma Laurie (The Long Shadow) as Emma Wiggins and others, and Damian Lynch (The Comedy About a Bank Robbery) as Dr Cratchit and others.

Produced by DEM Productions, Fat Goose Productions, and Theatre Nerd Productions, the piece's creative team includes scenic designer Anna Louizos, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Rui Rita, composer and sound designer John Gromada, casting director Abby Galvin, associate director Franny Rafferty, associate scenic designer William Fricker, associate lighting designer Holly Ellis, associate costume designer Ricky Lurie and costume supervisor Jo Lewis.

A Sherlock Carol runs at Marylebone Theatre from 18 November 2022 until 7 January 2023.