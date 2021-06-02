A Russian Doll to be live streamed from Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre and the Arcola Theatre have announced that their joint production of Cat Goscovitch's one woman play A Russian Doll will be live streamed on 12 June.

The play which is based on a true story, follows 20-something Masha (played by Rachel Redford) as she becomes embroiled in the world of data and deceit as a member of Russia's disinformation campaigns during the EU referendum.

The streamed performance will mark its last at the Barn Theatre in Cirencester. The play transfers to the Arcola's new outdoor space, Arcola Outside, later this year (dates tbc).

A Russian Doll is directed by Nicolas Kent, with design by Liz da Costa, lighting by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner, sound and composition by Harry Smith, AV design by Alex Tabrizi with Benjamin Collins as AV supervisor, Amy Ball as casting director and Katherine Heath as voice and accent coach.