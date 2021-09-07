A Place for We at the Park Theatre casting announced

Casting has been revealed for the Bruntwood and Alfred Fagon-shortlisted play A Place for We, running at the Park Theatre from 7 October to 6 November.

David Webber (Barber Shop Chronicles), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners), Joanna Horton (Fish Tank), Laurence Ubong Williams (The Welkin), Kirsty Oswald (The Girl on the Train) and Harold Addo (Holes) will all star in the show, set to premiere in the larger space at the north London venue.

Telling the story of three generations in the same Brixton building, Archie Maddocks' piece is directed by Talawa's artistic director Michael Buffong, who said today: "In Talawa's 35-year history we've been at the forefront of presenting the issues faced by our communities. More than ever, gentrification is the pressing issue of our day, in Finsbury Park and across Britain's cities. Archie's play, A Place for We, grabbed us when we first read it in 2017.

"We programmed it in our new writing season Talawa Firsts in 2018, and the response confirmed our instincts; here was a special story from a special storyteller. We are so very pleased to present the full production to this audience at Park Theatre."

The creative team for the production is to be revealed by the company, with the piece co-produced by the Park Theatre and Talawa.