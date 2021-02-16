A Monster Calls, Cyrano de Bergerac and more win Casting Director Awards

Casting directors have been celebrated in the third annual Casting Director Awards.

Presented online in partnership with Spotlight, the winners are listed below:

• Leanne Flinn for Best Casting in a Commercial for Sport England This Girl Can – Me Again

• Jessica Ronane for Best Casting in a Regional Theatre production for A Monster Calls (The Old Vic on tour). Casting Associate: Abby Galvin

• Stuart Burt for Best Casting in Theatre (inside M25) for Cyrano de Bergerac (Playhouse Theatre)

• Jessica Ronane for Best Casting in Musical Theatre for Girl from the North Country (Gielgud Theatre). Casting Associate: Abby Galvin

• Louise Kiely and Karen Scully for Best Casting in a TV Drama Series for Normal People

• Lauren Evans for Best Casting in a TV Comedy Series for Sex Education Series 2

• Isabella Odoffin for Best Casting in an Independent Film for Blue Story

• Sarah Crowe for Best Casting in a Film for The Personal History of David Copperfield. Casting Associate: Xanthe Spencer-Davidson

Victor Jenkins, Chair of the Casting Director's Guild commented: "It's so exciting to be able to announce the winners for our 3rd CDG Casting Awards. Like all walks of life, the entertainment industry is forging on under the most extraordinary circumstances.

"The nominations here reflect the wonderful work done pre and during the pandemic, and the theatre categories in particular are a salient reminder of the power and wonder of stage. Congratulations to the winners, and all our nominees."

Winner of two prizes Jessica Ronane commented: "These shows have been career highs for me. Having been fortunate enough to work in-house at The Old Vic for the last six years I know that these productions are only made possible because of creative collaborations allowing for long developmental periods. Girl From The North Country cut to the core of human emotion. The beauty of the music combined with Conor McPherson's story and characters transported us as only theatre can.

"Sally Cookson's A Monster Calls retold Patrick Ness's hit novel in a new and purely theatrical manner. Witnessing Sally's imagination soar from auditions through to opening night was an enormous privilege and one I'll never forget. I lived steps away from The Old Vic when I moved to London over 20 years ago from ballet school. I trained backstage and worked front of house. It is a precious and treasured ‘crown jewel', loved by so many who now eagerly await the doors opening again."