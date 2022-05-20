WhatsOnStage Logo
A Doll's House, Part 2 at the Donmar Warehouse – rehearsal images released

The UK premiere begins performances next month

Noma Dumezweni
© Marc Brenner

Exclusive: The Donmar Warehouse has released rehearsal images for its upcoming UK premiere of A Doll's House, Part 2, starring Noma Dumezweni.

Written by Lucas Hnath, the play picks up 15 years after Ibsen's text (which you don't need to have seen before watching this production) wraps up as Nora returns to the house. The piece received eight Tony Award nominations in 2017, including for leading performer Laurie Metcalf, who went on to win the prize for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play.

Joining Dumezweni (as Nora) on stage are Patricia Allison (as Emmy), Brían F O'Byrne (as Torvald) and June Watson (as Anne Marie). Casting is by Anna Cooper CDG.

Directed by James Macdonald, designed by Rae Smith with lighting by Azusa Ono, A Doll's House, Part 2 runs from 10 June to 6 August.


Noma Dumezweni
© Marc Brenner
Patricia Allison
© Marc Brenner
Brían F O'Byrne
© Marc Brenner
June Watson
© Marc Brenner
Director James Macdonald
© Marc Brenner
Brían F O'Byrne and Noma Dumezweni
© Marc Brenner
Noma Dumezweni and June Watson
© Marc Brenner
Patricia Allison
© Marc Brenner
Brían F O'Byrne and June Watson
© Marc Brenner
The company of A Doll's House, Part 2
© Marc Brenner

