25 RSC productions added to Britbox, as well as Donmar Warehouse and Royal Opera House shows

Twenty-five RSC productions have been added to the Britbox streaming service.

Originally created to house BBC, ITV and Channel Four shows, the monthly subscription service has now unveiled a variety of stage productions will be streamable from 23 July.

The full list of shows is below, with highlights including the Donmar Warehouse's hit all-female productions of The Tempest (2016), Julius Caesar (2012) and Henry IV (2014), as well as the RSC's Macbeth with Christopher Eccleston, Richard II with David Tennant and Othello with Hugh Quarshie and Lucian Msamati.

A number of Royal Opera House, Glyndebourne Opera and Royal Ballet productions have also been added to the service.

The RSC recently announced its 2021 plans, with hopes to stage shows later this year.

You can see the full list here:

Royal Shakespeare Company Productions

● Titus Andronicus (2017)

● Richard II (2013)

● Love's Labour's Lost (2014)

● Romeo & Juliet (2018)

● Henry V (2015)

● Julius Caesar (2017)

● Henry IV Part 1 (2014)

● Henry IV Part 2 (2014)

● The Merry Wives of Windsor (2018)

● Love's Labour's Won ("Much Ado About Nothing") (2014)

● Othello (2015)

● The Merchant of Venice (2015)

● King Lear (2015)

● Macbeth (2018)

● Antony and Cleopatra (2017)

● Hamlet (2015)

● Coriolanus (2017)

● Troilus and Cressida (2018)

● The Tempest (2017)

● Cymbeline (2016)

● Two Gentlemen of Verona (2013)

● Twelfth Night (2018)

● As You Like It (2017)

● Measure for Measure (2019)

● The Taming of the Shrew (2019)

● Timon of Athens (2018)

Donmar Warehouse

● Henry IV (2014)

● The Tempest (2016)

● Julius Caesar (2012)

The Royal Opera

● Gounod: Faust (2019)

● Mozart: Don Giovanni (2019)

● Puccini: Madama Butterfly (2017)

Glyndebourne Festival Opera

● Stravinsky: The Rake's Progress (2010)

● Puccini: Madama Butterfly (2018)

The Royal Ballet

● Talbot: Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (2017)

● Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker (2018)

● Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty (2017)