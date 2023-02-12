The 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards – full list of winners

The 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards were celebrated at the Prince of Wales Theatre this evening with a star-studded concert ceremony.

And without any further ado, here is the full list of winners (in bold) alongside the 2023 nominees:





Best Performer in a Musical

- Courtney Bowman, Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

- Katie Brayben, Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

- Divina De Campo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Leeds Playhouse and HOME Manchester

- Jordan Luke Gage, Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, Arts Theatre

- Frances Mayli McCann, Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, Arts Theatre

- Charlie Stemp, Crazy for You, Chichester Festival Theatre





Best Supporting Performer in a Musical

- Jocasta Almgill, Grease, Dominion Theatre

- Lauren Drew, Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

- Paul French, Grease, Dominion Theatre

- Natalie McQueen, Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, Arts Theatre

- John Owen-Jones, The Great British Bake Off Musical, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

- Marisha Wallace, Oklahoma!, Young Vic





Best Performer in a Play

- Jonathan Bailey, Cock, Ambassadors Theatre

- Jodie Comer, Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

- Carrie Hope Fletcher, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Rose Theatre, Kingston

- Mei Mac, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

- Rafe Spall, To Kill a Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

- David Tennant, Good, Harold Pinter Theatre





Best Supporting Performer in a Play

- Jade Anouka, Cock, Ambassadors Theatre

- Gwyneth Keyworth, To Kill a Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

- Elliot Levey, Good, Harold Pinter Theatre

- Natasha Magigi, The Clothes They Stood Up In, Nottingham Playhouse

- Sharon Small, Good, Harold Pinter Theatre

- Greg Tannahill, Good Luck, Studio, Mercury Theatre, Salisbuy Playhouse and Yvonne Arnaud Theatre





Best Takeover Performance

- Lauren Byrne, Matilda The Musical, Cambridge Theatre

- Erin Caldwell, Heathers: The Musical, The Other Palace

- Joel Harper-Jackson, Cock, Ambassadors Theatre

- Lucie Jones, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

- Reuben Joseph, Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre

- Ben Joyce, Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre





Best Professional Debut Performance

- Tomisin Ajani, The Play That Goes Wrong, Duchess Theatre

- Joe Locke, The Trials, Donmar Warehouse

- Oliver Nicholas, Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre

- Aharon Rayner, The Great British Bake Off Musical, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

- Nadine Shah, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Shakespeare North Playhouse

- Djavan van de Fliert, Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane





Best Set Design

- Jon Bausor, Into the Woods, Theatre Royal Bath

- Es Devlin, The Crucible, National Theatre

- Robert Jones, Murder on the Orient Express, Chichester Festival Theatre

- Morgan Large, Sister Act, Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith and UK tour

- Tom Pye and Basil Twist, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

- Ben Stones, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Leeds Playhouse and HOME Manchester





Best Costume Design

- Evie Gurney and Richard Mawbey, The 47th, The Old Vic

- William Ivey Long, Crazy for You, Chichester Festival Theatre

- Katrina Lindsay, Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

- Melissa Simon-Hartman, Much Ado About Nothing, Royal Shakespeare Theatre

- Gabriella Slade, The Cher Show, UK tour

- Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady, London Coliseum and UK tour





Best Lighting Design

- Neil Austin, Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

- Nic Farman, The Book Thief, Octagon Theatre, Bolton

- Jessica Hung Han Yun, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

- Jack Knowles, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

- Tim Lutkin, The Crucible, National Theatre

- Scott Zielinski, Oklahoma!, Young Vic





Best Sound Design

- Neil Bettles, Blood Harmony, Traverse Theatre

- Tony Gayle, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

- Paul Groothuis, The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

- Adam Fisher, Into the Woods, Theatre Royal Bath

- Drew Levy, Oklahoma!, Young Vic

- Annie May Fletcher, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Leeds Playhouse and HOME Manchester





Best Video Design

- Luke Halls and Zakk Hein, The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage, Bridge Theatre

- Douglas O'Connell, Identical, Nottingham Playhouse and The Lowry, Salford

- Finn Ross, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

- Finn Ross and Andrea Scott, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

- Max Spielbichler, Best of Enemies, Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

- Joshua Thorson, Oklahoma!, Young Vic





Best Graphic Design

- AKA, Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

- Bob King Creative, My Fair Lady, London Coliseum and UK tour

- Felicity McCabe and the National Theatre Graphic Design Studio, The Crucible, National Theatre

- Muse Creative Communications, The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage, Bridge Theatre

- Studio Doug, Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

- Toshio Suzuki and Dewynters, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre





Best Direction

- Dominic Cooke, Good, Harold Pinter Theatre

- Daniel Fish and Jordan Fein, Oklahoma!, Young Vic

- Nikolai Foster, Billy Elliot, Curve, Leicester

- Rupert Goold, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

- Phelim McDermott, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

- Indhu Rubasingham, The Father and the Assassin, National Theatre





Best Choreography

- Fabian Aloise, Bring It On: The Musical, Southbank Centre

- Maxine Doyle, The Burnt City, Woolwich Works

- Ellen Kane, A Chorus Line, Curve, Leicester

- Lynne Page, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

- Arlene Phillips, Grease, Dominion Theatre

- Susan Stroman, Crazy for You, Chichester Festival Theatre





Best Musical Direction/Supervision

- Sarah Travis, Steve Sidwell and the company, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, UK tour

- Daniel Kluger, Nathan Koci and Tom Brady, Oklahoma!, Young Vic

- Bruce O'Neil and Matt Smith, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

- Nigel Lilley and Tarek Merchant, The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

- Stuart Morley, George Francis and Elliot Mackenzie, Whistle Down the Wind, Watermill Theatre

- Ted Sperling and Gareth Valentine, My Fair Lady, London Coliseum and UK tour





Best Casting Direction

- Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

- Stuart Burt, The Seagull, Harold Pinter Theatre

- Anji Carroll, Marvellous, New Vic Theatre and @sohoplace

- Natalie Gallacher for Pippa Ailion Casting, Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

- Jacob Sparrow, Oklahoma!, Young Vic

- Anne Vosser and Jo Hawes, Identical, Nottingham Playhouse and The Lowry, Salford





Best West End Show

- Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre

- Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre

- Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre

- SIX, Vaudeville Theatre

- The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre

- Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre





Best Off-West End Production

- Anyone Can Whistle, Southwark Playhouse

- But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, The Turbine Theatre

- DIVA: Live from Hell!, The Turbine Theatre

- Millennials, The Other Palace Studio

- RIDE - A New Musical, Charing Cross Theatre

- Ruckus, Southwark Playhouse





Best Regional Production

- Billy Elliot, Curve, Leicester

- Crazy for You, Chichester Festival Theatre

- The Great British Bake Off Musical, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

- Rodgers Hammerstein's Cinderella, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

- The Book Thief, Octagon Theatre, Bolton

- The Osmonds: A New Musical, UK tour





Best Concert Event

- Chess, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

- Jeremy Jordan, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

- SIX in Concert, Hampton Court Palace

- Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Sondheim Theatre

- Treason, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

- The Witches of Eastwick, Sondheim Theatre





Best Play Revival

- Blues for an Alabama Sky, National Theatre

- Cock, Ambassadors Theatre

- Good, Harold Pinter Theatre

- The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Rose Theatre, Kingston

- The Crucible, National Theatre

- The Seagull, Harold Pinter Theatre





Best Musical Revival

- Billy Elliot, Curve, Leicester

- Grease, Dominion Theatre

- Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

- My Fair Lady, London Coliseum and tour

- Oklahoma!, Young Vic

- Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre





Best New Play

- A Different Stage, Duke of York's Theatre and UK tour

- Best of Enemies, Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

- Eureka Day, The Old Vic

- My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

- Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

- To Kill a Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre





Best New Musical

- Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, Arts Theatre

- The Great British Bake Off Musical, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

- Identical, Nottingham Playhouse and The Lowry, Salford

- Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

- The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

- The Osmonds: A New Musical, UK tour





