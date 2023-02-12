The 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards – full list of winners
Who took home a coveted WOS trophy this evening?
The 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards were celebrated at the Prince of Wales Theatre this evening with a star-studded concert ceremony.
And without any further ado, here is the full list of winners (in bold) alongside the 2023 nominees:
Best Performer in a Musical
(sponsored by TickX)
- Courtney Bowman, Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
- Katie Brayben, Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre
- Divina De Campo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Leeds Playhouse and HOME Manchester
- Jordan Luke Gage, Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, Arts Theatre
- Frances Mayli McCann, Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, Arts Theatre
- Charlie Stemp, Crazy for You, Chichester Festival Theatre
Best Supporting Performer in a Musical
(sponsored by Newman Displays)
- Jocasta Almgill, Grease, Dominion Theatre
- Lauren Drew, Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
- Paul French, Grease, Dominion Theatre
- Natalie McQueen, Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, Arts Theatre
- John Owen-Jones, The Great British Bake Off Musical, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
- Marisha Wallace, Oklahoma!, Young Vic
Best Performer in a Play
(sponsored by Sine Digital)
- Jonathan Bailey, Cock, Ambassadors Theatre
- Jodie Comer, Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre
- Carrie Hope Fletcher, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Rose Theatre, Kingston
- Mei Mac, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
- Rafe Spall, To Kill a Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre
- David Tennant, Good, Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Supporting Performer in a Play
(sponsored by Edwardian Hotels London - Official Hotel Partner)
- Jade Anouka, Cock, Ambassadors Theatre
- Gwyneth Keyworth, To Kill a Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre
- Elliot Levey, Good, Harold Pinter Theatre
- Natasha Magigi, The Clothes They Stood Up In, Nottingham Playhouse
- Sharon Small, Good, Harold Pinter Theatre
- Greg Tannahill, Good Luck, Studio, Mercury Theatre, Salisbuy Playhouse and Yvonne Arnaud Theatre
Best Takeover Performance
(sponsored by Tandem Marketing)
- Lauren Byrne, Matilda The Musical, Cambridge Theatre
- Erin Caldwell, Heathers: The Musical, The Other Palace
- Joel Harper-Jackson, Cock, Ambassadors Theatre
- Lucie Jones, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre
- Reuben Joseph, Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre
- Ben Joyce, Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre
Best Professional Debut Performance
(sponsored by AKA)
- Tomisin Ajani, The Play That Goes Wrong, Duchess Theatre
- Joe Locke, The Trials, Donmar Warehouse
- Oliver Nicholas, Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre
- Aharon Rayner, The Great British Bake Off Musical, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
- Nadine Shah, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Shakespeare North Playhouse
- Djavan van de Fliert, Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Best Set Design
(sponsored by Preevue)
- Jon Bausor, Into the Woods, Theatre Royal Bath
- Es Devlin, The Crucible, National Theatre
- Robert Jones, Murder on the Orient Express, Chichester Festival Theatre
- Morgan Large, Sister Act, Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith and UK tour
- Tom Pye and Basil Twist, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
- Ben Stones, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Leeds Playhouse and HOME Manchester
Best Costume Design
- Evie Gurney and Richard Mawbey, The 47th, The Old Vic
- William Ivey Long, Crazy for You, Chichester Festival Theatre
- Katrina Lindsay, Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre
- Melissa Simon-Hartman, Much Ado About Nothing, Royal Shakespeare Theatre
- Gabriella Slade, The Cher Show, UK tour
- Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady, London Coliseum and UK tour
Best Lighting Design
(sponsored by White Light)
- Neil Austin, Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre
- Nic Farman, The Book Thief, Octagon Theatre, Bolton
- Jessica Hung Han Yun, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
- Jack Knowles, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre
- Tim Lutkin, The Crucible, National Theatre
- Scott Zielinski, Oklahoma!, Young Vic
Best Sound Design
(sponsored by Stage Sound Services)
- Neil Bettles, Blood Harmony, Traverse Theatre
- Tony Gayle, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
- Paul Groothuis, The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse
- Adam Fisher, Into the Woods, Theatre Royal Bath
- Drew Levy, Oklahoma!, Young Vic
- Annie May Fletcher, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Leeds Playhouse and HOME Manchester
Best Video Design
- Luke Halls and Zakk Hein, The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage, Bridge Theatre
- Douglas O'Connell, Identical, Nottingham Playhouse and The Lowry, Salford
- Finn Ross, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre
- Finn Ross and Andrea Scott, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
- Max Spielbichler, Best of Enemies, Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
- Joshua Thorson, Oklahoma!, Young Vic
Best Graphic Design
(sponsored by Hexagon Print)
- AKA, Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre
- Bob King Creative, My Fair Lady, London Coliseum and UK tour
- Felicity McCabe and the National Theatre Graphic Design Studio, The Crucible, National Theatre
- Muse Creative Communications, The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage, Bridge Theatre
- Studio Doug, Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre
- Toshio Suzuki and Dewynters, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Best Direction
(sponsored by LOVEtheatre)
- Dominic Cooke, Good, Harold Pinter Theatre
- Daniel Fish and Jordan Fein, Oklahoma!, Young Vic
- Nikolai Foster, Billy Elliot, Curve, Leicester
- Rupert Goold, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre
- Phelim McDermott, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
- Indhu Rubasingham, The Father and the Assassin, National Theatre
Best Choreography
- Fabian Aloise, Bring It On: The Musical, Southbank Centre
- Maxine Doyle, The Burnt City, Woolwich Works
- Ellen Kane, A Chorus Line, Curve, Leicester
- Lynne Page, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre
- Arlene Phillips, Grease, Dominion Theatre
- Susan Stroman, Crazy for You, Chichester Festival Theatre
Best Musical Direction/Supervision
- Sarah Travis, Steve Sidwell and the company, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, UK tour
- Daniel Kluger, Nathan Koci and Tom Brady, Oklahoma!, Young Vic
- Bruce O'Neil and Matt Smith, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
- Nigel Lilley and Tarek Merchant, The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse
- Stuart Morley, George Francis and Elliot Mackenzie, Whistle Down the Wind, Watermill Theatre
- Ted Sperling and Gareth Valentine, My Fair Lady, London Coliseum and UK tour
Best Casting Direction
- Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre
- Stuart Burt, The Seagull, Harold Pinter Theatre
- Anji Carroll, Marvellous, New Vic Theatre and @sohoplace
- Natalie Gallacher for Pippa Ailion Casting, Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
- Jacob Sparrow, Oklahoma!, Young Vic
- Anne Vosser and Jo Hawes, Identical, Nottingham Playhouse and The Lowry, Salford
Best West End Show
(sponsored by Dewynters)
- Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre
- Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre
- Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre
- SIX, Vaudeville Theatre
- The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre
- Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre
Best Off-West End Production
- Anyone Can Whistle, Southwark Playhouse
- But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, The Turbine Theatre
- DIVA: Live from Hell!, The Turbine Theatre
- Millennials, The Other Palace Studio
- RIDE - A New Musical, Charing Cross Theatre
- Ruckus, Southwark Playhouse
Best Regional Production
(sponsored by Music Theatre International)
- Billy Elliot, Curve, Leicester
- Crazy for You, Chichester Festival Theatre
- The Great British Bake Off Musical, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
- Rodgers Hammerstein's Cinderella, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
- The Book Thief, Octagon Theatre, Bolton
- The Osmonds: A New Musical, UK tour
Best Concert Event
- Chess, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
- Jeremy Jordan, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
- SIX in Concert, Hampton Court Palace
- Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Sondheim Theatre
- Treason, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
- The Witches of Eastwick, Sondheim Theatre
Best Play Revival
- Blues for an Alabama Sky, National Theatre
- Cock, Ambassadors Theatre
- Good, Harold Pinter Theatre
- The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Rose Theatre, Kingston
- The Crucible, National Theatre
- The Seagull, Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Musical Revival
(sponsored by Concord Theatricals)
- Billy Elliot, Curve, Leicester
- Grease, Dominion Theatre
- Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
- My Fair Lady, London Coliseum and tour
- Oklahoma!, Young Vic
- Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre
Best New Play
(sponsored by Ticketmaster)
- A Different Stage, Duke of York's Theatre and UK tour
- Best of Enemies, Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
- Eureka Day, The Old Vic
- My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
- Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre
- To Kill a Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre
Best New Musical
(sponsored by Travelzoo)
- Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, Arts Theatre
- The Great British Bake Off Musical, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
- Identical, Nottingham Playhouse and The Lowry, Salford
- Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre
- The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse
- The Osmonds: A New Musical, UK tour
Tickets for a selection of the winning shows are on sale below.