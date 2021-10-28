2:22 – A Ghost Story to return to the West End

Spooky thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story will transfer to the Gielgud Theatre in the West End.

Playing for ten weeks from 4 December 2021, the supernatural thriller is directed by Matthew Dunster with writing by Danny Robins.

The piece had its world premiere this summer, with a cast led by Lily Allen and Hadley Fraser.

An "all new star cast" for the upcoming run is to be announced, with the piece featuring set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and illusions by Chris Fisher.

Robins said "I was blown away by the response to the play this summer, both from the critics and our amazing audiences, so I am hugely chuffed to be able to bring the show back so quickly and to this beautiful, historic theatre. Slipping from Autumn into Winter, it feels the perfect time for a ghost story, so I can't wait to spook a whole load of new audiences at the Gielgud. I'm hoping you'll laugh, jump, be on the edge of your seat, and then spend the rest of the night talking about whether ghosts exist!"