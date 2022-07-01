2:22 A Ghost Story extends its current West End run into 2023

Originally scheduled to play its final performance of the current run on 4 September, 2:22 A Ghost Story has now extended its Criterion Theatre engagement through to 8 January 2023.

Playwright Danny Robins said: "When this play opened in the summer of 2021, I couldn't have dreamed that we'd be where we are now - in our third West End theatre, planning our fourth season! With each run, it's been so great to see our new casts make it their own, and I'm so delighted that this modern ghost story of mine keeps connecting with audiences. I hope it's more than just a play, it's an exciting, adrenaline-filled night out that will have you laughing and jumping in equal measure and then you'll spend the rest of the night talking about it with your mates, trying to crack the mystery! Do ghosts really exist? There's only one way to find out - get yourself down to the Criterion to see 2:22!'

Director Matthew Dunster added: "On we go again! It's such a thrill to know we get to extend our run of 2:22 at the Criterion through Christmas and into the New Year. And we finally get to do our spooky play on Halloween. What a night that will be. When we dared to put this new play straight into the West End last summer we couldn't have dreamed it would stir the people's imagination in the way it has this past year. We love doing Danny's wonderful play for our audiences, and their ongoing loyalty to the show and their joy at discovering each new cast has been so exciting for us."

The company currently includes Tom Felton (Harry Potter franchise) as Sam, Mandip Gill (Doctor Who) as Jenny, Beatriz Romilly (Assassin's Creed: Valhalla) as Lauren and Sam Swainsbury (Mum) as Ben. Casting for the new extension will be announced at a later date.









Danny Robins' hit show, following a woman who believes she is being haunted, was first seen in the summer of 2021 featuring a cast that included WhatsOnStage Award-winners Lily Allen and Jake Wood.

The spooky thriller is also set to make its US premiere at the Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles from 29 October to 4 December 2022.

The production features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, co-direction by Isabel Marr, casting by Jessica Ronane and illusions by Chris Fisher. It is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

Tickets for 2:22 A Ghost Story are on sale below.