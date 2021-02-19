21st Annual WhatsOnStage Awards: here's how to nominate your Angel

The WhatsOnStage Awards have returned!

This year, rather than nominating performers, shows and creatives, you will be able to nominate your Angel – someone who has been a source of love, support and kindness during the pandemic.

WhatsOnStage's COO Sita McIntosh explains more: "As the WOS Awards are and always have been centred around the audience, rather than ask you to nominate performers and creatives we are inviting you to nominate Angels. In theatre Angels are traditionally people who invest in new shows, enabling productions to get off the ground. It seems a fitting term for people that go that extra mile to help others.

"We will then select 21 Angels from the nominations we've received and announce their names during the Concert, as well as treating them to a night at the theatre when live performances return. This is our way of recognising the heroes in our community as well as doing our bit to support shows, and encourage audiences back into theatres."





Here's how to get involved:

Email [email protected] with the following information before midnight on Thursday 25 February 2021:

1) Give your name and the name of your Angel

2) In 50 words or less, explain why this person is an Angel – what they've done over the last year for you, helping you through the pandemic.

3) Supply a 30-second video explaining why this person is an angel, and any message you want to give to them. This should then be attached to the email . Please shoot this video in LANDSCAPE.

Please note: All Angels being nominated must be UK-based.



