20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards: Andrew Scott, Marisha Wallace, Jamie Lloyd and more on the red carpet

The Prince of Wales Theatre played host to the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards this evening and we pulled out all the stops to mark the occasion. Acting royalty began arriving on the red carpet from 6pm before heading into the auditorium to see who the public had crowned this year as their WhatsOnStage winners.

Stars including Susan Wokoma, Laurie Kynaston and Lucie Jones were at the event to see if they would be heading home with a prized WOS gong.

The evening will see performances from all five nominees for Best New Musical – Only Fools and Horses, Come From Away, & Juliet, Dear Evan Hansen and Waitress. The cast from The Color Purple, which is nominated in the Best Regional Production category, are also performing on the night.

