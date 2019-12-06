20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards nominees celebrate at the launch party

The nominees for the audience-voted 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards came to celebrate at the h Club after the nominees were announced yesterday.

In the acting categories, the Best Actor in a Play Award sees previously nominated Andrew Scott alongside Matt Smith, Wendell Pierce and Laurie Kynaston, up against 2015 award winner Tom Hiddleston. Hiddleston's co-stars Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox were also nominated for their performances in Jamie Lloyd's Betrayal in the West End, with Ashton facing off against Claire Foy, Hayley Atwell, Sharon D Clarke and Juliet Stevenson in the Best Actress Category.

The musical categories were dominated by & Juliet (13 nominations), while Jamie Lloyd's production of Evita at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre was nominated for eight. Both new musical Waitress and the Hope Mill Theatre's revival of Mame were nominated for seven.

Loading...

The winners of the Awards will be announced at the Prince of Wales Theatre on 1 March 2020. Voting for the Awards is open now.