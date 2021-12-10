White Christmas to embark on 2022 tour

The hit revival of White Christmas will embark on a new UK tour in 2022.

Based on the classic film of the same name about two performers who try to save a dilapidated inn, the show features numbers including "Blue Skies" and "Sisters" as well as, of course, "White Christmas".

It is directed by Ian Talbot and choreographed by Stephen Mear. Set Design is by Michael Taylor and costume design is by Diego Pitarch. Musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, lighting design by Mark Henderson and sound design by Tom Marshall. Orchestrations are by Larry Blank with new musical arrangements by Jason Carr.

The piece is set to open on Tuesday 22 November 2022 at Nottingham Theatre Royal, before visiting the Sunderland Empire and remaining at the Liverpool Empire for a number of weeks across December. Full casting will be announced in due course.

Tickets go on sale next week.