Listen to a new number from Treason the Musical – based on the story of the Gunpowder Plot.

Penned by Ricky Allan and Kieran Lynn with direction by Hannah Chissick, musical supervision by Nick Pinchbeck and orchestration by Matthew Malone, the show is planning a full run in 2022.

Numbers involved include "Take Things Into Our Own Hands", "The Day Elizabeth Died" and "Blind Faith".