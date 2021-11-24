Suba Das appointed creative director of Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse

Suba Das has been appointed the new creative director of the Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse.

Das is currently artistic director and chief executive of new writing company HighTide, which he joined in 2018, and has previously worked at Leicester Curve, the National Theatre Studio and English Touring Theatre.

Born in the North East, he has also directed for venues including Northern Stage, Nottingham Playhouse, the Young Vic and the Roundhouse, and co-founded Custom/Practice. His directing credits include Abigail's Party, The Cat in the Hat and Sukanya.

On his new appointment, he said: "To be entrusted with helping lead the vision for one of the UK's most important theatres is the most incredible honour, and it's certainly quite the journey for a brown kid brought up on benefits. It's also an extraordinary responsibility as I don't think we've ever experienced a more profoundly serious need for culture.

"As we all try to find our responses to the ever-starker truths of climate crisis, gender violence, transphobia, structural racism and so much more; we absolutely need safe, inclusive theatre spaces where people of all backgrounds really can debate, explore, and hopefully find some joy in being together as we emerge from a pandemic."

The role of creative director is a new one for the venues and comes with a fixed term of five years. Gemma Bodinetz stepped down as artistic director last year after 17 years in the role.

Andrea Nixon, chair of Liverpool and Merseyside Theatres Trust, said: "We're thrilled that Suba will be joining us next year in this new role of creative director. He brings a wealth of experience at a national and regional level, with a passion for nurturing and supporting new talent. Together with his creative flair and emerging vision for the journey ahead, we can build confidently on the history of our two theatres to create and deliver a bold and inspiring new future."