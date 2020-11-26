Liverpool placed into lockdown tier two – with stage shows currently given the green light

Liverpool has been placed in "tier two" under the latest lockdown rules.

As per the new lockdown restriction rules, socially distanced shows will be able to go ahead in line with the most recent guidance.

The tiers will be reintroduced from 2 December, and then re-evaluated from 16 December (with changes announced on 17 December) every fortnight. We will be providing local updates for areas across England throughout the day, as we receive word from venues. So stay tuned on Twitter and Facebook for more.

